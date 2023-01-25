Flexson Floor Stand (From £110)

Sonos speakers look great on their own, and that was before IKEA came along and gave them a Swedish makeover with their SYMFONISK range. IKEA and Sonos have created lamps that sing and pictures that play the hits of ABBA.

Most Sonos speakers are discreet enough to hide in a corner and still fill the room with sound, but for a proper hi-fi vibe then we’d suggest these Flexson Floor Stand for the Sonos One, One SL and Play:1. The stands are slim and sturdy, and they’re also an ideal way to turn those speakers into convincing home cinema rear speakers. And, as they’re adjustable, they’ll configure to pretty much any home setup.

Mountson Premium Mount Bracket (£20)

As we somewhat covered in our review, the Sonos Move should be slightly below passport and one space above local currency on your list of holiday essentials. The fully waterproof speaker is perfect for summer park days or for blaring out bangers at the back of the bus (we’re not judging what you do with it). It’s also pretty well designed for an at-home setup, especially for the lucky people who own something called ‘a garden’. If that’s you, then you need the Mountson Premium Mount Bracket.

The Mountson Bracket is not particularly sexy. That’s because it’s a wall bracket, but it does a necessary job well. It’s designed for the outdoors, comes with wood, studwork, brick and masonry fixings, is a doddle to install and ensures that nobody breaks your Sonos Move at your future garden parties.

Sonos Move Travel Bag (£79)

As we’ve already mentioned, we’re big fans of the Sonos Move. But it isn’t cheap, coming in at a cool £399 if bought through the Sonos website. And it’s true that the greater the cost, the greater the sorrow when it eventually gets broken. While the Sonos Move is hardwearing and can easily handle a little tumble, by definition it’s going to get a battering.

In comes the Sonos Move Travel Bag, which will ensure your boombox stays safe in transit. A ballistic nylon exterior keeps the speaker protected from the elements, while a plush interior lining makes sure it’s packed in tight. There’s even space in there for all your charging wires too, but at £79 it’s at the higher end of the price spectrum. For a cheaper alternative, we’d recommend the Khanka Hard Travel Case.

Buy the Sonos Move Travel Bag here

Floyd Sonos Five Stand (~£160)

Let’s face it, speaker stands aren’t exactly the peak of interior design. Usually, they’re made from naff materials and are little more than a vertical stick. Very few stands mirror the design choices of the Sonos, but the exception to that rule is Floyd.

Floyd’s line of Sonos stands are made from solid steel rods that offer stability and something you’ll actually want visitors to see. The Floyd Sonos Five Stand is our personal favourite, a compact metal speaker vessel that comes in black, stainless or pacific blue.

Buy the Floyd Sonos Five Stand here