The 7 best games to play on Xbox Game Pass

Netflix for games. Sounds pretty good, doesn't it? Well, that’s basically what Microsoft's new Xbox Game Pass is offering on Xbox One.

Stump up £7.99 per month and you'll be able to download any of the 111 games in the service's initial catalogue. If you're not fussed about playing the latest titles, then it's a thoroughly tempting proposition with plenty to be digging into. The line-up includes plenty of big-hitters from both the Xbox 360 and Xbox One roster, among them the likes of Halo 5: Guardians and Sunset Overdrive.

What should you be playing first though? We've delved through the Xbox Game Pass listings to pick out its seven must-plays. Seriously, you don't want to be starting out with Farming Simulator 15. Game Pass is available now to Xbox Live Gold subscribers and hits everyone else on 1 June.

Additional words by Andrew Hayward