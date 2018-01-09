6 reasons why the Amazon Echo Spot is the perfect alarm clock - and 2 reasons why it isn't

Amazon's first shot at a display-driven Alexa vessel, the Echo Show, didn't really showcase why we'd need a screen for the voice assistant – but the new Echo Spot is a much better effort.

Why? Well, it's clearly built to be an alarm clock, which gives the Spot a lot more dedicated purpose than its larger predecessor. Luckily, it's also a pretty great bedside companion, thanks to customisation features, ease of use, and the ability to pull in music from your library.

We've just reviewed the U.S. version of the Echo Spot and the UK release shouldn't be far off. Thinking about sticking this one near your pillow? Here are six reasons why it's the ultimate alarm clock, and two reasons that might make you reconsider the upgrade.