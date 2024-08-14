Buying a new TV can be a daunting task, with a jungle of options and technical jargon to navigate, often leading to all manner of TV-buying mistakes. To help you make a more informed decision and spend your hard-earned cash in the wisest way possible, we’ve identified a few common mistakes that people often make when purchasing a new television. Here’s what to watch out for when you’re in the market for one of the best 4K TVs.

Top TV buying mistakes

1. Choosing the wrong size

The right TV size is crucial for an optimal viewing experience, and getting this wrong is a common TV buying mistake. A TV that’s too small for your room can strain your eyes, while one that’s too large can overwhelm the space and potentially affect picture quality if you’re sitting too close.

A good rule of thumb is to multiply your screen size by 1.5 to determine a comfortable viewing distance in inches. For example, for a 55in TV, you should ideally sit about 82 inches (just under seven feet) away. However, this is just a guideline — personal preference plays a big role too. And off the record, when in doubt, we’d tend to lean towards the larger end of the spectrum. There’s nothing worse than buyer’s remorse, fuelled by a screen that’s a tad too small. Though your partner may disagree.

2. Trusting store demos

Most televisions in retail environments are set to their brightest, most vivid settings to stand out and grab your attention. This often involves oversaturated colours, maximum brightness, and even artificial sharpening of the on-screen image — none of which represent the real world.

If possible, ask to see the TV with standard settings enabled. And when it comes to lighting, it’s worth remembering that your living room isn’t bathed in harsh fluorescent light, so what looks good on the shop floor could be far from an ideal look in your lounge. And on that note…

3. Forgetting about reflections and lighting

Glossy screens can suffer from glare in bright rooms, while some TVs might not be bright enough to compete with sunlight washing out the image. If you can’t avoid placing the TV opposite a window, look for models with good anti-reflection technology, such as Samsung’s The Frame, which has an impressive anti-glare coating that can make a huge difference when it comes to reducing (or eliminating) reflections from lamps, bulbs, and windows.

If your TV will be in a very bright room, consider a Mini-LED TV, as their screen tech can get eye-searingly bright. If your room is dark though, OLED’s superior contrast will be more beneficial, letting you enjoy deliciously rich, deep blacks, without having to worry about environmental brightness.

4. Neglecting audio quality

Many people forget to factor in the cost of a sound system when budgeting for a new TV, only to be disappointed by tinny, uninspiring audio once they get their new set home. Even a budget soundbar can offer a significant improvement over built-in TV speakers, providing clearer dialogue and more impactful sound effects.

If you’re thinking about a soundbar, look for one with HDMI ARC or eARC compatibility, for simpler connectivity and higher-quality audio formats. If you want the best experience possible though, then treat yourself to a true surround sound system, with a dedicated centre channel speaker for clearer dialogue. Subtitles be damned.

5. Ignoring viewing angles

If you often watch TV with family or friends, viewing angles are important. Very important, in fact. Some TVs, particularly some LCD panels, can suffer from colour and contrast degradation when viewed from the sides. This means that viewers not sitting directly in front of the TV might see a subpar image, which isn’t great, leading to a very common TV buying mistake.

If you’re browsing TVs at a shop, try viewing the TV from different angles to see how the picture holds up. Walk from side to side and see how much the image quality degrades. If you have a wide seating area, consider TVs with IPS or OLED panels, which generally offer better viewing angles.

6. Playing the waiting game

There’s always new TV technology on the horizon, which can make some buyers hesitant to commit. However, waiting indefinitely for the next big thing means missing out on enjoying a new TV now. If you need a new television, and have found one that fits your requirements (i.e. HDR, 4K/120fps for gaming etc.) and budget, it’s usually best to go ahead with the purchase.

The TV you buy today won’t become obsolete just because a slightly improved model is released next year. We promise that today’s mid-range and high-end TVs offer excellent picture quality that will serve you well for years to come.