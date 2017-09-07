5 things we love about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – and 3 we don't

After last year's flaming debacle that was the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, we're pleased to confirm that the Galaxy Note 8 is here - and it's rather excellent.

And at least in our testing, we didn't run into any heat issues. Granted, it took some time for the problem to emerge last year, but we're hopeful that the Note 8 will survive for the long haul and reestablish Samsung's stylus-centric, super-sized smartphone line.

But the Galaxy Note 8 won't be for everyone. Much as we were impressed by this comeback device, it might just be too much handset for many people – not to mention too expensive, given how superfluous some of its perks might be to the average buyer.

We've already published a full review, but if you're looking for a punchy, to-the-point overview of what's great and what's not-so-appealing about the Galaxy Note 8, read on.