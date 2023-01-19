The 42 best things to watch on Amazon Prime Video

No Time to Die

Play

Amazon has pulled off quite the entertainment coup by adding not only this but every single James Bond movie to Prime Video. While some are great, some merely decent and others absolutely godawful, it’s the first time all the 007 films have been streaming on a single platform.

Anyway, for most viewers No Time to Die will be the most exciting of the bunch owing to its relative freshness. Daniel Craig’s final turn as the spy, this is a technically slick, visually stunning and consistently entertaining end to his tenure on Her Majesty’s secret service, and a reasonably satisfying end to the loose story arc that started with Casino Royale. Is it the best Bond film ever? No, but Casino Royale aside it’s our pick of the Craig-era movies.

Watch No Time to Die on Prime Video

The best 4K movies and TV shows – and how to watch them

Got a 4K telly? Then treat your eyes to some eye-popping UHD entertainment. Updated for April 2022

Sam KieldsenFollow @samkieldsen

5 April 2022 / 12:19 BST12 December 2022 / 11:34 GMT

4K tellies aren’t nearly as rare as they once were; in fact, there’s a very good chance you’ve already got one. But finding things to watch on it in that lovely 4K resolution (you can call it UHD if you prefer) can still be somewhat tricky. There’s a fair bit out there if you know where to look, though, and the even better news is that we’ve done the looking for you. Here’s our guide to the best 4K movies and TV shows

So with no further ado, here are the 40 very best TV shows and movies that are currently available in 4K. We’ve even included a direct link to buy or stream each one from Amazon, Netflix or Sky. You’re welcome!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Play

The most expensive TV show of all time may not have lived up to its grand expectations, but Amazons’ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power truly impressed with its breathtaking visuals and set pieces. The eight-part series follows a bunch of elves and dwarves across Middle Earth as they try to answer the question, who, or what is Sauron?

The series was largely met with a collective ‘meh’ by audiences, even if Nielsen found that viewers watched the first two episodes for 1.25 billion minutes in its first four days. In our opinion, the plot is sometimes muddy and slow moving, and sometimes ties itself into plot knots. Where The Rings of Power truly shines, though, is in how incredibly beautiful it looks on screen. Battle scenes are hugely and detailed, much more suited to a cinema screen than a living room one. The landscapes of Middle Earth more than live up to those found in Peter Jackson’s original trilogy, too.

Watch Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime