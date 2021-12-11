The 46 best Apple Arcade games to give you an instant gaming hit

The best new Apple Arcade games

Get an instant fix with the Apple Arcade games tickling our fancy right now.

Zen Pinball Party

Zen’s approach to smacking a metal ball around with flippers has long been to dispense with reality and make pinball tables come alive through animation and dynamic characters. That’s the case here, whether battling it out in Adventure Land, Kung Fu Panda or a surprisingly vicious Snoopy table. Prefer traditional fare? Top takes on Williams classics Theatre of Magic, Medieval Madness and Attack from Mars will get your thumbs twitching.

Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City

The original Alto’s Odyssey was the most gorgeous one-thumb leapy game around, featuring a daredevil soaring above dunes, grinding along canyon walls, bouncing on balloons, and trying to not get monstered by a lemur or fall down a ravine. This add-on has you find pieces of a map that unlock the titular Lost City, a vibrant, living biome that neatly contrasts with the lonely ruins elsewhere in the game.

New timeless classics

DoDonPachi Rescurrection HD+: Avoid all the death! Shoot all the things! Fight massive bosses! You’ll be in bullet-hell heaven in this legendary vertically scrolling shooter.

INKS+: Hit targets that blast coloured paint splats across a minimalist canvas in this puzzle-oriented precision take on pinball.

Splitter Critters+: Carve up the screen with a finger and rearrange the pieces to guide critters to their UFO. It’s Lemmingsmeets Fruit Ninja.

Tiny Wings+: Help a bird stay ahead of sunset by sliding down hills and soaring into the air, or race siblings for the prize of the biggest fish.

Oddmar+ (depicted): Guide a shunned Viking to redemption by leaping about, grabbing gold, jumping on enemies and surviving terrifying boss battles.

Stuff’s Apple Arcade favourites

All our previous entries, from the latest Arcade Originals to top-notch Timeless Classics and App Store Greats.

SP!NG

Despite the minimalist visuals, the exhilarating one-thumb action in SP!NG makes you feel like Spider-Man as you swing through side-on levels, getting into the flow and scooping up diamonds. Right up until you impale yourself on a spike, that is. Fortunately, levels are short and possible to memorise – just as well when aiming for bling-collection perfection.

