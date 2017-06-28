3 of the best projectors

We may all have bigger tellies than our childhood selves ever dreamed of owning, but when it comes to home entertainment there's something even larger to aspire to: a projector.

The ideal way to achieve home cinema nirvana? Place a high-end projector as your setup's centrepiece. These bulb-powered beasts are capable of throwing out a gloriously bright and crisp image that covers entire walls with your favourite movie, TV show or video game - and some can now handle 4K material.

No need to spend hours poring over buyer's guides: we've picked out a trio of recommendations just for you.