The 29 best Sky Q tips and tricks

From box-set binges to bus-based streaming, the way we watch TV has changed a lot since the days when we only had three channels.

Sky has long been at the heart of this telly revolution, but Sky Q takes things to the next level: you can watch stuff across multiple devices, do so in and out of the home, record about a billion shows at once, and stream 4K movies in HDR.

All of this is great, but it does also make it a tad more complicated, particularly when Sky keeps ahead of the game by adding new features.

Want to make the most of it? Our tips and tricks will turn you into a streaming savant...