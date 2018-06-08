22 of the best Netflix tips and tricks

Netflix currently only lets you download apps to your phone’s storage space. But if you’re rocking an Android phone with a microSD slot there are some workarounds to let you get them onto an big SD card. There are two options:

Method 1

The first is to download a file browser, set it to view hidden files, and copy over downloaded content to the microSD card.

The problem with this method though, is that content cannot be played off the microSD card itself - you’ll need to copy it back over to the correct folder on your phone to play it.

It’s handy for storage then, but quite a bit of hassle if you have to constantly copy and paste files back and forth in between viewings.

Method 2

A more useful (but also initially tedious) workaround is to merge your microSD card with your phone’s internal storage, essentially making Android believe that your microSD card is an internal part of the smartphone itself.

Remove and re-insert your microSD card, and tap ‘Set Up’ once a notification pops up. Select ‘Use as internal storage’. This will totally wipe the card, so make sure you’ve backed everything up beforehand. Once you’re prompted to do so, select the option to migrate your data over to your new storage.

While you’ve now successfully artificially bumped up the capacity of your phone’s internal storage with your SD card, it’s worth noting that you’ll want at least a Class 6 card to avoid very slow load times and performance.

If you go down this route, never remove the card unless you fancy a whole phone reset, as important system files will be stored on it.