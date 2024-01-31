The best anime shows and movies on Netflix 2024 

Looking for the best Netflix anime content to stream? You’ve come to the right place. In addition to possessing an intimidating library of live-action TV and cinema, Netflix has also invested in some fantastic anime series that you’d be mad to overlook. Not only that, it has also obtained the rights to stream almost all of Studio Ghibli’s peerless anime movie output.

The selection of anime pales in comparison to some of the streaming site’s more popular categories, but its select acquisitions have been shrewd choices. Dedicated anime sites such as Crunchyroll require users to sift through a catalogue of questionable shows to reach the gems; Netflix’s collection is, on average, of a much higher standard. Whether you’re a Breaking Bad fanatic or go nuts for Battlestar Galactica, there’s almost certainly an anime out there that’s also right up your street.

Here are our picks for the best Netflix anime series and films.

Additional words by Justin Mahboubian-Jones and Tom Morgan-Freelander