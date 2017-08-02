14 tips and tricks to level up your Snapchat game

Snapchat is one of the most popular photo sharing apps around, but with frequent updates and hidden features, being a Snapchat pro is a skill that requires real creativity and the right intel.
If you’re itching to up your Snapchat skills, these tips and tricks will make sure your game is on fire, putting you way ahead of the guys who have just discovered the dog face filter.
Edit like a Pro
If stickers and emojis just don’t cut it, you can use Snapchat’s latest feature to edit your pictures, Photoshop-style. Just tap the scissors and the magic eraser and colouring changing tool will appear. You can also apply patterned backgrounds, and if you choose to edit a photo from your camera roll you can insert backdrops from famous paintings.
Get Stalky
You no longer have to stalk your mates’ stories to try and work out if they're hanging out without you. Snap Map tells you the location of all of your friends who have the app open, as well as Stories at landmarks around the world. Just open your camera, pinch as though you’re zooming in, and the ‘See The World’ feature will open. If you want to go incognito. just switch on ‘Ghost Mode’ and your location will be undetectable. Creepy? Yes. Will we use it? Absolutely.
Emoji art
If you fancy yourself as a bit of an artiste then you’ll be pleased to know your talents are no longer bound by Snapchat’s humble pencil feature - because you can now draw with emojis. Simply tap the star symbol under the colour bar once you’ve finished your sketch, then marvel as your rudimentary doodling is transformed into an emoji masterpiece.
Sausage Party
Nobody was expecting a dancing hot dog to steal back Snapchat’s crown as our favourite photo sharing app. Neither did we expect it to be so bloody funny. To provide your friends with all the lols, open your camera and pick the hotdog icon from the selection of face filters. Drag and drop the boogying frankfurter into crowds, around the office, or on the tube and wait for the #rofls to roll in.
Shazam!
Ever been snapping your pals on the dancefloor when an absolute tune comes on, and you really want to know what it is? Snapchat has paired with music ID service Shazam to take away this stress. Just open the camera and press the screen for three seconds during the song. Not only will Shazam tell you what’s playing, Snapchat will then bring up the artist’s Snap code and give you the option of following them.
Meet your Bitmoji
Trust us, Bitmoji’s are the next best thing to putting actual people in your pictures. These personalised emoticons are cartoon mini-mes that you can design with the Bitmoji app. Once you’ve linked your account to Snapchat via the stickers page, you’ll have dozens of images of your avatar dressed as a sandwich, sitting in a teacup or driving a car. Or maybe that’s just us.
Voice filters
Snapchat comes with a huge range of face filters which make you look #cute on the most hungover of days, but what if your voice needs some TLC? You can now apply alien, robot, bear and chipmunk voice distortions to any audio you record. Perfect for when you wake up with a husky voice, and hilarious when applied to songs. To get these, film your snap and tap the sound symbol in the bottom left corner of your screen.