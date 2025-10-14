Apple’s MacBook Pro M5 teaser leaves little to the imagination

Apple’s event invites are well known for their cryptic messages, which often have eagle-eyed fans searching for meaning in the graphics and slogans. However, the teaser for the MacBook Pro M5 laptop announcement is less of a teaser and more of a spoiler. Like, you’d be totally annoyed if a friend implied this much about a TV show you were looking forward to watching.

A post on X (below) from Apple’s main marketing man Greg Joswiak all but gives the game away. The short video shows a MacBook. That much is clear. It’s shown in a ‘V’ configuration (as in the Roman numeral for five… as in M5) and the caption from Joswiak reads: “Mmmmm… something powerful is coming.” Five ms. M5. Subtle as a brick to the face, Greg.

Another somewhat less obvious tease within the post was picked up by 9to5Mac. The MacBook appears to be the same sky blue hue that Apple is currently selling the MacBook Air and iPhone Air in.

Mmmmm… something powerful is coming. pic.twitter.com/hHDYwuisJC — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 14, 2025

Apple’s October announcements are thought to be coming at some point this week via an online announcement rather than a launch event. The MacBook Pro M5 is expected to drop as part of a trio of devices rocking the as-yet-unannounced M5 processor. An iPad Pro with the standard M5 chip could join, as could the a Vision Pro with the new chip in tow.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has speculated the M5 could offer serious improvements in the Apple Intelligence realm for the Vision Pro, which currently runs on the M2 chip. The M5 is expected to have a greater number of neural cores that could help with on-device image generation in those complex visual environments.

As well as the trio of M5-based devices Apple may still have a number of other products on deck before the end of the year. Further reports suggest a next-generation Apple TV 4K, a second-generation HomePod mini 2 and a sequel to the AirTag item tracker could drop any time given the low inventory at Apple Store locations around the US.