14 remastered games you need to play on PS4 or Xbox One

Got a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One? Hey, there's no shortage of awesome new stuff to play on both consoles. Seriously, go crazy. That's what you bought one of those pricey boxes for, right?
But before you plunge in, don't dismiss a whole genre of games which you might be tempted to overlook on account of them not being 'new'. We're talking, of course, about "remastered" games: titles from the last generation of consoles or even earlier which have been given glossy remakes.
Some are straight remakes, some bundle together a collection of games, allowing you to play through a series in one nostalgic burst, and some also throw in DLC for the completist's dream package.
Ready to revisit a few classics? Here are 14 of the most essential remastered games available on PlayStation 4 and/or Xbox One right now, all of which get the Stuff stamp of approval.
Burnout Paradise Remastered (PS4/XB1)
Burnout Paradise was one of the first open-world racers, and a decade later it's still one of the best. The last big Burnout ships us to Paradise City, a fictional wonderland filled with incredibly fast cars, loads of asphalt, and plenty of races, vehicle-smashing challenges, and things to destroy along the way.
This Remastered edition gets a nice new coat of paint, with enhanced graphics and 4K resolution support on Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. And it also bundles in the huge heap of DLC, which adds in Big Surf Island, nearly 100 extra rides, motorcycles, and a Cops and Robbers mode. You'll never run out of things to do.
Even after all this time, it's still incredibly fun. And if buying it brings us closer to a brand new Burnout, then put us down for 10 copies.
Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)
First released on PlayStation 2, this cult favourite was then upgraded to HD for the PS3 - and has now been buffed up all over again with HDR and a 4K resolution. It's easily the best-looking edition of what was already an awe-inspiring game.
Skipped out on Shadow until now? It's a simple story: your beau is dead, and to revive her you must trek across a vast and barren land, killing the 16 monumental beasts that inhabit it. Somewhere between slaying your first and last achingly grandiose Colossus, you’ll likely realise you're not the good guy in this story. But, hey ho, these monsters ain’t gonna top themselves. Such a touching, thoughtful parable changed what perceptions of a game could be over a decade ago, and even today, few indie-minded titles can match it for sheer scale. Even if its awkward controls, occasionally nightmarish camera and oft-repetitive boss fights remain.
Basically, everything that made Shadow both rapturously lauded and reasonably divisive remains in place with this remaster. That's a credit to the job developer Bluepoint has done dragging Team ICO’s original into the present day, with a stunning array of reimagined lighting, textures and effects that bring an old game to life all over again. Beneath that glorious sheen, the wizened hallmarks of an aging classic remain.
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PS4)
It's been almost 20 years since the last great Crash Bandicoot adventure, so we'd almost forgotten how great the first three were back in the PSone's day. Fortunately, the N. Sane Trilogy is here to remind us – and it proves that the ol' orange guy still can entertain today.
The N. Sane Trilogy packs in Naughty Dog's classic trio of 3D platformers, but instead of just giving them the usual widescreen and HD support, these games have been visually rebuilt from the original code – so they play the same, but they look like lush cartoons. Games from that era don't always hold up this well, but this is a remaster done incredibly well. But be warned: it's also really, really tough.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (PS4/XB1)
Even after a decade of increasingly grandiose Call of Duty games, 2007's Modern Warfare remains the best of the pack – so it's a good thing you can play it on current consoles with all of the modern bells and whistles attached (pun intended, of course).
Modern Warfare brings back the tense campaign mode, which still delights even if it doesn't surprise on repeat plays, plus the seminal boots-on-the-ground multiplayer action serves as a welcome respite from the futuristic shenanigans of Infinite Warfare. This remaster comes bundled with Infinite Warfare's deluxe editions, but you can also just buy it solo now.
Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/XB1)
Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most spectacular games ever created, and it's even better on new-gen consoles. The Xbox One and PS4 versions amplify the open-world classic with greatly improved visuals, and make the whole experience more engaging via the addition of an optional first-person perspective.
Even the radio stations add another 100+ songs to the mix. That's all just icing atop a spectacular core experience, but it makes the game well worth playing through again. And Grand Theft Auto Online is still being updated regularly with new content after all this time.
The Last of Us Remastered (PS4)
We once picked The Last of Us as the greatest PlayStation game of all time, across six platforms and 20 years worth of amazing experiences. Seriously. Need we say more here? OK, we will. Naughty Dog proved itself a master of cinematic action with Uncharted, but The Last of Us takes it to the next level with an incredible world and mature, brilliantly acted storytelling.
Remastered refines the PS3 visuals and improves the frame rate – very welcome improvements – and bundles in the heartbreaking Left Behind add-on campaign.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection (XB1)
Before Halo 5: Guardians rolled around, Microsoft decided to bring not one, not two, not three, but all four earlier series entries to Xbox One with sharpened graphics.
It's an almost hilarious amount of content in one package, considering four full games and every bit of DLC from over the years – we're talking 100+ multiplayer maps, all of which can be played online. If you've enjoyed the series in the slightest, you'd be nuts to pass up The Master Chief Collection. That's especially true since Halo 5 wasn't all that memorable.