14 remastered games you need to play on PS4 or Xbox One

Got a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One? Hey, there's no shortage of awesome new stuff to play on both consoles. Seriously, go crazy. That's what you bought one of those pricey boxes for, right?

But before you plunge in, don't dismiss a whole genre of games which you might be tempted to overlook on account of them not being 'new'. We're talking, of course, about "remastered" games: titles from the last generation of consoles or even earlier which have been given glossy remakes.

Some are straight remakes, some bundle together a collection of games, allowing you to play through a series in one nostalgic burst, and some also throw in DLC for the completist's dream package.

Ready to revisit a few classics? Here are 14 of the most essential remastered games available on PlayStation 4 and/or Xbox One right now, all of which get the Stuff stamp of approval.