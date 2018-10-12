12 of the best iOS 12 features – and how to use them

In Settings, open Screen Time. When active, this will log your app/game usage. Under Always Allowed, define apps that you never want limited. Keep these to a minimum.

Under App Limits, tap Add Limit, select a category of app and then Add. Define a daily limit and tap Set. Alternatively, tap the graph at the top of the Screen Time page, select an individual app/game, and add the limit there.

When a limit’s reached, relevant app icons are dimmed and get a timer next to their names. Launch one and you’ll see a Time Limit warning. Tap Ignore Limit to override the limit for 15 minutes or the rest of the day.