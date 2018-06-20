11 tips and tricks for your LG G7 ThinQ

The LG G7 ThinQ is quirk central.

Sure, the sales person will tell you it has the fastest processor around, a near-unique camera and glass for miles. That’s true. But to understand how charmingly odd this little guy is, you have to dig deeper.

We’ve lived with the phone for a while now. It’s not the high specs and fancy build that make it stand out. The unusual extras under the hood ensure this is not “just another phone”.

Here are the 11 of the first things you need to try out with your LG G7 ThinQ to really get the measure of its character. This is definitely not your Dad’s iPhone.

