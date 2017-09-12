11 things you need to know about the Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch Series 3 has just broken the law of trilogies by making its third installment the best one yet.

But what exactly does it do better than the Series 2, A.K.A our favourite smartwatch?

Although not a complete reinvention of the Apple Watch, it is a big, athletic lunge forward.

Here’s are the reasons why it might just have rocketed to the top of your Christmas list (no, it’s not too early to be thinking about that)...