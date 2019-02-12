The 11 best new Lego sets for 2019

In these times of international turmoil, it’s easy to believe that everything is awful. Between trade wars and protracted political negotiations, it almost seems there’s too much for a catchy song and a bundle of bricks to fix. Almost.

Mercifully, everyone’s favourite Master Builder is back to prove that – even in a post-Duplo dystopia where a shape-shifting horse has abducted your friend – everything remains resolutely awesome, and there’s nothing that can’t be resolved with lashings of Lego and a quick musical number.

And what better way to celebrate the return of Emmet and co. in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part than by tipping out a big bucket of bricks, firing up your imagination and piecing together a plastic fantastic tribute to the Minifigures of Bricksburg?

Which is exactly why we’ve rounded up the latest cracking kits from Lego for 2019 – so you won’t be short of inspiration for your next blocky creation. The songs are on you, though.