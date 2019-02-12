The 11 best new Lego sets for 2019

In these times of international turmoil, it’s easy to believe that everything is awful. Between trade wars and protracted political negotiations, it almost seems there’s too much for a catchy song and a bundle of bricks to fix. Almost.
Mercifully, everyone’s favourite Master Builder is back to prove that – even in a post-Duplo dystopia where a shape-shifting horse has abducted your friend – everything remains resolutely awesome, and there’s nothing that can’t be resolved with lashings of Lego and a quick musical number.
And what better way to celebrate the return of Emmet and co. in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part than by tipping out a big bucket of bricks, firing up your imagination and piecing together a plastic fantastic tribute to the Minifigures of Bricksburg?
Which is exactly why we’ve rounded up the latest cracking kits from Lego for 2019 – so you won’t be short of inspiration for your next blocky creation. The songs are on you, though.
Lego Movie Maker (£45)
Such is the mind-bending world of The Lego Movie that this set to help you make your own Lego movie could actually appear in the next Lego Movie. Like a kind of blocky cross between Jumanji and Inception – only with useful paper instructions.
If you don’t find yourself falling into the second sequel? Its backdrops, stage and adjustable prop arms make shooting a Minifigure mini-flick a cinch. Simply prop your smartphone on the adjustable stand, download the partner app and fling the results at YouTube.
Lego Welcome to Apocalypseburg! (£280)
Nothing gets the creative juices flowing like a brick-built vision of a dystopian future, where Bricksburg’s buildings have been destroyed by child-like Duplo overlords. And they say Lego’s for kids.
Still, even if everything is falling apart, you’ll doubtless find solace in this mammoth kit’s 3178 pieces and its countless nods to the scenes and settings of The Lego Movie 2, from the gang of Minifigures – including Emmet, Lucy, Batman and Scribble Cop – to the Coffee Unchained café, all housed around a toppled Statue of Liberty.
Which can't be an allegory for the state of the world, because it's just a Lego set. Right?
Lego Vestas Wind Turbine (£160)
Sure, it would be nice if this metre-high wind turbine could generate enough electricity to offset the number of times you boil the kettle while building it, but one look at its beautifully blocky blades and bystanders will surely be moved to support the noble cause of renewable energy.
Especially when you mention that the spruce trees in this Vestas set are made from sustainably sourced, plant-based plastic. Though perhaps not when you tell them the blades are driven by a battery-powered motor. You can’t win them all.
Lego Porsche 911 RSR (£140)
All things considered, owning a Porsche 911 RSR is an unnecessary expense. Oh, sure, it’s got world-beating performance that puts it at the sharp end of GT endurance racing but, really, the tyre bill alone makes it pure folly.
No, far better to drop a fraction of the asking price on this authentic Technic replica. Like the real thing, it’s a technological tour de force, packing a whopping great wing, independent suspension, working steering and a six-cylinder boxer engine, not to mention a host of styling flourishes.
Unlike the real thing, it can fit on a shelf – and you still get to tell people you own a Porsche. Win-win.
Lego Star Wars Droid Gunship (£55)
Thought 2019 would be a year free from Star Wars cash-ins? Alas, the Force is still strong in the sci-fi franchise and, with Episode IX on the horizon, you can expect a fleet of ’Saber-toting sets to arrive later in the year.
For now, like a gaggle of Gungans sharing tales after one too many pints of Boga Noga, you can reminisce by building this Droid Gunship, first seen in Revenge of the Sith back in 2005.
Packed with a battery of cannon and missiles, as well as functioning landing gear and a pair of freshly spruced Battle Droids, it’s the perfect way to defend from incoming merchandise.
Lego Corner Garage (£160)
You can’t build a robust nest egg out of Lego, but you can use it to pass the time while your ISA slowly accrues – and what better incentive to save your pennies than this Fifties-themed vision of urban bliss, topped by an apartment you’ll never be able to afford in real life?
A 90-degree celebration of mid-century city life, besides the top-floor flat and rooftop garden, the detailed set packs a vehicle workshop on the ground floor and an animal clinic in between – because what’s a successful investment without healthy pets and reliable personal transport?
Lego 1967 Mini Cooper S Rally and 2018 MINI John Cooper Works Buggy (£45)
Going rallying in real life is a pretty tough pursuit. Besides preparing your wagon for the rigours of rough terrain, racing off-road over long distances requires planning, endurance and a strong resistance to dust.
Keen on staying clean? Build this dream team of diminutive machines – featuring a dinky 1967 Mini Cooper S and its not-so-small descendant from 2018 – and, while you won't get the pleasure of drifting sideways in the dirt, you won’t need to hose anything down afterwards. Unless you want to.
Lego Architecture Paris (£45)
A scant 694 bricks comprise this scaled-down version of the Paris skyline, compared to the staggering 18,038 pieces of iron that went into the iconic Eiffel Tower.
Then again, it took hundreds of people two years to assemble the pointy Parisian monument, while you can polish off your little landmark before it’s time for your mid-morning croissant.
Feeling speedy? Aller and you’ll have the whole thing done before déjeuner, leaving you free to survey bonne Paris, en mini – from a little Louvre to a diminutive Arc de Triomphe.
Lego Tracked Loader (£55)
Minifigures blocked in by a Lego log jam? Time to put down the plastic saws and call in the claws.
Piece together this Technic Tracked Loader and you’ll have an all-terrain answer to your timber travails: with a rotating cab, working winch, and functioning boom and grabber, it’ll have those little brown blighters shifted in no time.
It rebuilds as a dumper, too, so you can haul all sorts of blocks down to the brickyard – provided you’ve another yellow set to load it with.
Lego MetalBeard's Heavy Metal Motor Trike! (£55)
You don’t need to have seen The Lego Movie 2 to know that the return of Nick Offerman’s nautical-Frankenpirate MetalBeard is a good thing. When you learn that he’s been rebuilt as a ship-like trike? Even better.
When you realise you can build that trike yourself, complete with turrets, cannon and chomping shark-shooter? Shiver me timbers and call me captain: it’s a miniature Mad Max, only with more pop-together pieces and fewer violent deaths.
Lego Downtown Fire Brigade (£90)
Fires aren’t cool. Quite the opposite, in fact. Fighting fires, though? That’s very cool. Problem is, it’s also a task fraught with danger, smoke and Very Hot Things.
Don’t fancy getting your fingers burned? This all-red set promises the daring drama of a downtown rescue with the reassuring painlessness of plastic flames.
Besides a helicopter, fire bike and remote operated vehicle, the set includes a burning building and a host of heroic Minifigures – and, of course, a fire truck, complete with flashing lights and a nifty piece that looks like water but won’t wet the kitchen rug.