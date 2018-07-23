11 of the best cheap PS4 games

If you invested your hard-earned money in the powerful PS4 Pro you’re probably keen to pack it out with a games library worthy of such muscle.
There are plenty of new games on the horizon but, if you’re strapped for cash, it's always worth considering taking advantage of the PS4’s vast back catalogue of die-hard classics - and a fair few gems you might have missed.
We’ve set ourselves a limit of just £20 per game and found 11 titles to keep you gaming without breaking the bank. Perfect pocket money fodder.
Note: prices correct at time of writing. They’re likely to fluctuate, but we’ve chosen games that we expect to remain under £20 even if they shift up or down a bit.
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (£16)
The fourth and final Nathan Drake adventure was a teary affair as PlayStation’s beloved Indiana Jones-wannabe hung up his boots for good in Uncharted 4. Fortunately, though, Drake’s swan song wasn’t the last of PlayStation’s treasure-hunting series, as heroines Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross picked up the torch for a spin-off sequel.
While shorter in length than previous Uncharted games, Lost Legacy still maintains that high Naughty Dog quality, with action sequences and storytelling that are as fantastic as anything you’ll find in a summer blockbuster.
Titanfall 2 (£12)
Forget about tediously camping in one spot on Call of Duty. Titanfall 2 lets you pilot giant mech suits for Michael Bay-style action. And when you’re ejected from your machine, you’ll still be able to join in on the bombastic warzone in style, with amazing abilities ranging from wall running to turning invisible.
It’s not just the multiplayer that’s a treat either. The 6-hour campaign is a supremely good joyride with a surprisingly heartfelt story. An FPS with emotions? What a time to be alive.
[Written by Luis Granados]
Fallout 4 (£9)
So, you didn’t want to pay good money to suffer from severe radiation poisoning the first time around? We don’t blame you - but for this price you’d be a right Radroach not to.
Fallout 4 offers a smart step forward for open-world gaming and, alongside the shiny new graphics, it makes leaps and bounds ahead in terms of gameplay.
This Fallout, set in the tranquil nuclear wasteland of Boston, wants to give the player even greater freedom of choice. With a new crafting system, you can create your own settlements, form a community of NPCs, build and upgrade weapons, attachments and - check this - your own power armor. Flaming stripes and a jetpack are recommended for those epic Deathclaw showdowns.
Doom (£9)
How do you scare Hell’s most devilish monsters? You send them Doomguy.
DOOM is given the beautiful HD treatment in this PS4 edition, which is scary, because Hell looks amazing. We didn’t think the never-ending pit of despair populated by wrong-doers and sinners would become one of our favourite places to be in, but here we are. The gameplay is slick, fast and gory as, err, hell. If you’re afraid of guts landing on every visible surface then we recommend that you start liking it, because DOOM is too good to miss.
With a kick-ass soundtrack pumping you through the horrific and endless waves of monstrosities, you’ll find yourself deeply engrossed with the 15-hour campaign.
Mortal Kombat XL (£14)
Released with all DLC packs and updates, Mortal Kombat XL is the most brutal package you can get your hands on. Classic fighters such as agile, acrobatic Tanya, rock-dude Tremor and repulsive-yet-charming Bo’Rai Cho make a beautiful high-res return.
Also joining the 33-strong roster are Horror film icons Alien, Predator, Leatherface and Jason from Friday the 13th. Each character offers a unique and fully-fledged fighting style, accompanied by extremely violent Fatalities and new Brutalities. Most characters have up to three variations of fighting moves, multiplying the ways in which you can annihilate your friends (or foes…).