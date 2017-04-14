10 super fun apps and games that will kill your time - not your battery

As the Sun returns and millions of Brits prepare to turn lobster red, thoughts head towards holidays. Which means flights. Which means not being bored on flights.

Fortunately, even if you’re packed like sardines into a budget carrier, apps and games can keep you occupied. The tiny snag: some (most) will suck your smartphone’s battery dry.

Fear not! Stuff is here to help: this list unearths apps and games we reckon are entertaining, quick to get into, and have enough longevity to last you for a flight. More importantly, they’ll leave you with enough juice to call a cab on reaching your destination.