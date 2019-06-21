The 10 best Oculus Quest games and apps

The Oculus Quest is here and it is awesome. It's not as powerful as the Rift or HTC Vive, but what the Quest lacks in power it more than makes up for with untethered, standalone fun and sheer affordability.

And even this early on in its lifespan, the Oculus Quest already has a stack of stellar games. Some are ports from other VR headsets that are even better without a bunch of cords getting in the way, while others are original affairs designed around the Quest's unique approach to VR.

In any case, these are the 10 Oculus Quest games and apps you need to check out right now. And stay tuned, as we'll update this list regularly with new and enthralling releases.