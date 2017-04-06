The 10 best crowdfunded games that you (maybe) helped pay for

With next week's release of the rather charming Yooka-Laylee, we're reminded that crowdfunding campaigns really can yield pretty great games.

Granted, there have been misfires (here's looking at you, Mighty No. 9), but among the clutch of crowdfunded games over the past several years there have also been some incredible gems. We're talking about games that rub shoulders with the best in their class, or so unique and unfamiliar that they redefine genres and pave the way for followers.

And, in some cases, you might not have even realised that some of these games had been crowdfunded – because they wind up being so popular that they transcend whatever status or novelty comes with their background.

In fact, much as we enjoyed Yooka-Laylee, it didn't even make our final list: the other games are just that amazing. So here are our picks for the 10 best crowdfunded games... that have actually hit stores.