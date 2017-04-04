When the suits that run major game publishers decide not to continue beloved franchises, what are ardent creators supposed to do? Quit and make a Kickstarter campaign, of course.

We've seen the results with Mega Man's Keiji Inafune and Mighty No. 9, which didn't work out so well, and we'll see it again next year with Castlevania's Koji Igarashi and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. And right now, we have a prime example with Yooka-Laylee, which raised more than £2 million on Kickstarter a couple years back from a team of former Rare developers.

Seemingly tired of pumping out Kinect Sports entries – and who can blame 'em? – the old Rare vets at the newly-formed Playtonic Games bolted to go build an unofficial successor to the classic Banjo-Kazooie games instead.

It ports a lot of that retro 3D platformer's ideas into a new experience with a different colourful animal duo and some modern flourishes… and thankfully, this revival doesn't feel like a tired retread.