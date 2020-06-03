Father's Day 2020: 15 gadget gift ideas for less than £101

Reckon your dad is top of the pops? So do most people, but that doesn’t mean your old man is any less special. In fact, he’s part of a distinguished group of gents due to be celebrated on June 21.

Whether you pour your papa a pint, make him a card or bounce one of his dodgy jokes right back at him, there are countless ways to say ‘thanks’ on the day that’s annually dedicated to fathers.

Of course, things are a little trickier this year. If you’re not living the lockdown life with your dearest dad, you’ll have to show your gratitude for his parenting techniques from afar.

You could stand on his doorstep, clap for three minutes then spell out a message of thanks on his manicured front lawn using leftover Amazon Prime packaging, à la Art Attack. Or, for a demonstration that’s less likely to get you written out of his will, you could buy him one of the cracking gifts listed below. The choice is yours.