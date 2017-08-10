Remember when Xiaomi kicked off the trend for skinny screen bezels with the Mi Mix? Shame it was a limited-run deal. And a little pricey.

You don’t need to worry if you missed out, though. Six months down the line, you can snap up any number of budget alternatives that do the same job. Just about.

Case in point: the DooGee Mix. I’m guessing you’ve never heard of DooGee, but all you really need to know is the Mix is an absolute steal. Here’s what £135 (plus import duty) will buy when you’re not fussed about brand names.