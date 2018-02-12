That’s not the only difference between this and the original. There aren’t as many buttons, so things aren’t so intimidating for beginners.

One button now does four jobs: turning the gimbal on and off, swapping between panning and still modes, recentering, and swapping between front and rear cameras. That’s a lot, but it’s pretty intuitive once you actually start filming things.

A camera zoom slider is a nice addition, even if the digital zoom on most smartphones isn’t up to much cop. A joystick lets you pan your phone around, and a record button saves you from having to tap onscreen every time you want to shoot a clip.

Some changes were also inevitable, seeing how DJI has slashed the price so dramatically. The microphone socket and bracket for adding optional attachments are both gone, along with the old trigger for controlling gimbal lock. This undoubtedly makes the Osmo Mobile 2 less suited to serious filmmakers.

At least you don’t have to use a proprietary charging cable now: it refuels over microUSB instead. Would USB-C have been a better choice? Sure, but a few compromises are OK if it means a rock bottom price.

There’s no removable battery any more, either. Once you’re drained it’s back to a power socket to top up. On the plus side, DJI reckons you’ll manage about 15 hours on a full charge, and we managed to run our smartphone flat before the gimbal gave up on us.

A USB port lets you use some of that juice to recharge your phone on the fly, but it’s really hard to hook up a cable while you’re shooting. It works better as a portable battery pack between recording sessions.