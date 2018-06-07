While the KeyOne took us at least someway back to the BlackBerry days of old, with a compact physical keyboard under a sizeable screen, BlackBerry realised it had perhaps sidelined its standout feature a little too heavily.

That’s why, on the Key2, the keyboard is a little more prominent. Keys are now 20% larger and have a matte finish rather than the slippery gloss from the KeyOne. As a result, typing is much nicer and faster. In fact, it’s probably one of the most enjoyable typing experiences I’ve ever had on a BlackBerry.

There were still typos, but going from a touchscreen to a physical keyboard is always going to require a bit of a handover period.

The Key2 helps with this by keeping the Flick Type feature from the KeyOne, which offers up word suggestions at the bottom of the screen as you type.

If you spot them in good time, you can save your thumbs some work by simply swiping up across the keyboard, underneath the word you want to put in. I wasn’t sold by this on the KeyOne, but after using it briefly on the Key2, I think I’ve started to see the appeal.

The ability to use the keyboard as a trackpad returns too, for swiping around homepages or scrolling websites. The space bar still holds the fingerprint scanner too, and despite its slender dimensions, works well.

As well as the new keyboard, there is also a new button within it, which is called the Speed Key. The idea is that it will help you to more easily switch between apps - almost like a multitasking key.

The KeyOne already had built-in shortcuts, allowing you to set each of your physical keys to load an app with a short or long hold. However you had to be on the homescreen to activate them - the Speed Key allows you to access your shortcuts from wherever.

Simply press it down followed by your shortcut key to jump into whatever app you need. It will probably take a bit of use to feel second nature, but we can see the appeal, and brings proper multi-tasking to BlackBerry for the first time.

Keyboard aside, BlackBerry has also given the overall design some tweaks, and to good effect. It’s slimmer and lighter, and the edges are a little cleaner than they were on the KeyOne, so it feels loads better to hold, with aluminium around the edges and a new, grippier back panel.

The buttons have had a re-jig too - they're now all on the right hand side, with the power button getting some added texture to make it stand out from the volume rocker above and BlackBerry's Convenience Key below. This can be set to launch whatever you want with a single press, but with all the shortcuts available up front on the keyboard, it feels largely redundant.

More traditional audio fans will also be happy to hear that the BlackBerry Key2 keeps the 3.5mm jack, and includes some improved headphones bundled in the box too. Sound has also had a tweak - the single mono speaker at the bottom of the handset has been improved, while the internal dual microphones have also been moved too, to further improve call quality.

As for colour ways, there is the black and silver version that the KeyOne came in, plus a black on black finish as well. That would be my pick of the two, but both look very smart indeed