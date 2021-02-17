In its light grey fabric coat (it also comes in a darker charcoal colour) the G10 doesn’t look totally unlike an enlarged version of the third-generation Echo.

It’s bigger though, about the size of a loaf of bread, and attractive in a very Scandi way, so won’t go stale anywhere near as quickly as sliced Hovis. In fact, it looks almost incomplete without some sort of cold-brew coffee apparatus and an old copy of Highsnobiety next to it, but it’ll also blend in nicely among your Wayfair furniture and the latest issue of a certain gadget magazine.

There’s a full suite of small, shiny metal buttons on the brushed aluminium top, so you can skip and pause tracks, adjust the volume, switch sources, mute the mic and summon Google Assistant using your hands instead of your voice, which is actually much more convenient if you’re standing right next to it.

There’s also a power button, and it will go into standby if you leave it silent for a while, so you’ll have to remember to turn it on before issuing any commands - it’s not always listening like an Echo or HomePod would be, which means it doesn’t fit into your day-to-day life quite as seamlessly. Connecting a device using Chromecast will wake it up as well, although this doesn’t seem to work with AirPlay.

Above the buttons you get four lights that show how loud the volume is set and pulse when the G10 is thinking, while three underneath indicate which source is connected. Round the back you’ll find the 3.5mm port, next to the power socket and just below a thread that allows you to wall mount the speaker.