Lenovo might have been first out of the gate with a Tango-ready phone, but the Phab 2 Pro was a 6.4in monster - you needed fingers like yardsticks to use it. The ZenFone AR is far easier to handle.

OK, so it’s not exactly a featherweight at 170g, but that’s light enough that you won’t need a neck massage after a Daydream View session.

That’s partly down to the leather-like back, which ditches metal for a lighter, grippier finish. With no Samsung-style fake stitching, it actually looks pretty classy, and stopped butterfingers here from dropping it on more than one occasion.

The main, depth-sensing and motion-tracking cameras are all clustered together at the top of the phone, away from where your fingers grip the phone so they don’t block the sensors Tango needs to function.

A metal frame keeps everything sandwiched firmly together at the sides, but now that the Galaxy S8 and LG G6 have started banishing the bezels, the ZenFone’s chunky screen surround up front is looking a little out of date - even if it does leave room for a handy fingerprint sensor beneath the display.

At least the USB-C port on the bottom feels more 2017 than 2007.