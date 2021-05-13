The design of the Zenfone 8 is paradoxically one of the best and least lovable things about it. I’m a massive fan of that compact build, which makes one-handed use an absolute joy.

That’s helped further by Asus’ bonus iPhone-style screen shrinker feature, which shunts everything down towards the bottom of the display if you’re still struggling with a single mitt.

However, the bland back end is a bit of a downer, offering less thrills than your average wallpaper drying session. It’s not exactly an eye-sore, it’s just very plain, not helped by the lackluster black and white colours on offer.

Still, I have no complaints when it comes to the Zenfone’s rugged creds. The Gorilla Glass 3 back and Victus display are proving perfectly resistant to scratching under duress, so the phone looks box fresh after a week of abuse.

Meanwhile the IP68 water and dust resistance means this dinky blower should happily survive the reopening of the pubs, where pints of delicious booze will doubtlessly end up sploshed all over it.