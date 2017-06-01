It wasn't just a case of adding more air vents until the Zephyrus had more holes than a colander, though.

Asus has shifted the keyboard towards the front edge of the laptop, bumping the touchpad over to one side and leaving the whole back half of the machine focused on cooling. It draws air in through the top and sides, then exhausts it out of the back.

Open the screen and a hinge pops open at the back, raising the laptop by another 6mm and leaving plenty of room for air to escape the chassis. It's a really neat trick, and one that'll mean you can game all day without overheating.

The lack of anywhere to lean your mitts might take some getting used to, but it wasn't as uncomfortable to use as I was expecting. A wrist rest might help if you were planning to use one to write a novel, but for gamers, it'll easily get the job done.

The Zephyrus is pretty restrained for a gaming laptop, with an all-metal build that looks pretty sleek - even with the massive Republic of Gamers logo on the lid. Asus has added a few flourishes, like the gold edging around the sides, but in case you'd forgotten there was a GTX 1080 underneath the hood, the keyboard is fully backlit. With customisable RGB lightning, no less.