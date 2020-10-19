Like its predecessor, the Apple Watch S6 supports Apple Pay and has all the same health-related features including ECG monitoring. But the headline feature is the ability to perform blood oxygen tests. There’s a new heart rate sensor too.

When taking a heart reading, you’ll see two green lights on the back of the watch, as opposed to one on Watch S5. More on that later. Let’s be clear here, the SpO2 is not medically certified, so this isn’t a watch to replace your doctor, however it can be a good indicator to any respiratory issues.

Blood oxygen saturation in healthy people is between 95-100%, so anything which falls short should be checked out. The SpO2 sensor tracks blood oxygen by shining a red LED onto the blood vessels on the wrist, with photodiodes measuring the amount of light reflected. The colour of your blood is indicative of the amount of oxygen present. As well as taking background measurements throughout the day, you can also take a SpO2 reading at any point in the day.

To take a reading, select ‘Blood Oxygen’ on the watch and a 15-second countdown will begin and a cool animation of blue and red wispy lines dancing on screen until it’s finished. Measurements were sometimes unsuccessful; this is due to the incorrect placement of the watch. The sensors can’t guarantee accuracy if the watch isn’t flush against your wrist, or if it’s at an angle. This is reassuring if anything.

This feature doesn’t come to the cheaper Apple Watch SE. More sensors. More dollars. Other reviewers claim that it matched some other medically certified SpO2 finger sensors, and when we tested it alongside the Withings Scanwatch Sp02 sensor, the results were often the same or 1% either side.

The results from SpO2 readings are tucked away in the Apple Health App under the ‘respiratory’ section where you’ll see daily averages, from when you’re sleeping, and the range which your bloody oxygen levels fluctuate. It’s a lot of information within the app, and for most people, it’s overkill.

It can also be a source of worry to the user. For instance, I saw that last week my blood oxygen level dipped as low as 78% which looks like an anomaly, but still has succeeded in making me a little paranoid. Unfortunately, the watch couldn’t offer the insight I needed - Is that normal? Am I dying?

The ECG adds to the watch’s medical prowess. To perform a test, hold your finger on the crown and measures electrical sensation to your heart to look out for signs of atrial fibrillation. This is nothing new to Apple watch, but it’s just another feature which showcase the S6 as an ambitious wellness companion.

Sleep tracking makes its debut with Apple Watch Series 6 and it's interesting to see where you heart rate dips and rises as the watch will continue to monitor this once the lights go out. It would be valuable to see is a bit more detail on the type of sleep, whether it is light or deep as that’s crucial to understanding the quality of your kip.

The schedule feature is a bit of fun sponge too - you roughly schedule your bedtime and wake-up, and if you’re not in bed before, you'll be curtly reminded. Who goes to bed at exactly the same time every night? Tim Cook probably does, which is probably the key to his success.

And of course, all the usual features are on board too: The trusty activity rings, steps taken, calories burned, fall detection, menstrual tracking and monitoring of LOUD NOISES. And WatchOS 7 brings us hand-washing countdown to make sure we’re scrubbing properly, so you don’t need to rely on the coronavirus hand-washing playlists on Spotify.