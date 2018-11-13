From the front it looks familiar to the X and XS with all-screen plus notch, yet it’s a touch wider, taller and bulkier - 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.33mm. The XS is 143.6mm tall for comparison.

For those used to an iPhone 8 or 7, it might feel a bit wide in the hand at first. But it’s just about manageable.

The iconic Ive-ian rounded edges feel great to touch and the metallic colour around the perimeter is rather attractive. It’s almost reminiscent of the colourful troupe of iPods and shuffles. Plus, the candy colours (it’s available in blue, coral, yellow, white, black, gold and (product) RED) bring to mind those wicked Apple iPod tv adverts, of dancing silhouettes against block colour backdrops.

Over on the back it rocks just one camera and looks similar to the iPhone 8. However, it’s finished in aluminium and glass, rather than steel on the iPhone XS duo. It feels premium and the shiny glass is a lovely contrast to the metallic edges.

The glass on the front is apparently among the strongest on any phone, and that seems to stand true. I’m a little, er, heavy handed and usually manage to get a couple of scratches after a few weeks with a new phone. Not the case with the XR, and admittedly I’ve dropped it more than one ought to. It’s came up as good as new.

It really feels sturdier than any iPhone I've had. It’s not going to boing back up from the ground if you drop it, but it’s a lot harder to cause any cosmetic damage – and for that, I am glad.

Similar to the iPhone X and XS, there’s the slender lock/Siri button where the power key once was, with the volume buttons and the mute switch on the left. It’s no surprise that this phone is devoid of a headphone jack and every iPhone going forward will be too.

What is a pain though, is that Apple don’t include the adapter in the box as was supplied with 2017’s iPhone X. So you’ll need to get yourself a headphone jack to lightning dongle for your wired cans.

Not out of choice, or journalistic integrity, but we’ve tried and tested the XR in torrential downpour riding a bike and its IP67 water-proofing meant it was up to the challenge. So I can only imagine it would be fine in most everyday water-based threats. Think of all £s saved on your basmati.