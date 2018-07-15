The dastardly Skulls have stolen all the gold from Castle Cubetron. The scoundrels! Presumably said gold was used to pay for the army, given that the royal family’s cunning bling retrieval plan is to send the titular Suzy Cube into action. Fortunately, she has a spring in her step, special hats, and a penchant for duffing up evil-doers by jumping on their heads.

If you’re thinking “that sounds an awful lot like the set-up for a platform game”, you’re not wrong. Suzy Cube is another title that aims to bring leapy jump larks to devices with a slippy pane of glass as a control surface rather than joypads and buttons – and this time with the added complication of being in 3D.