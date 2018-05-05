Minutes into Oddmar, I was pelting along to avoid being squashed by a massive boulder, as if starring in Indiana Jones Goes Medieval. It’s not what I was expecting from an iOS platformer featuring a Viking, but it made me sit up and take notice. And having realised my eyes and thumbs were glued to the screen, Oddmar never let up.

On mobile, this isn’t expected. Platform games for iOS and Android are slippy things – and sloppy too. Slippy in terms of controls (given that you usually need a decent tactile controller for twitchy reaction-oriented fare), and sloppy regarding level design (which is too often hacked together with little thought).

By contrast, Oddmar is hugely polished – a mobile platform game with tons of charm, brilliant design, and a beardy hero with a penchant for drugs.