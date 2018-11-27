Amazon has previously offered 4K on the ‘dangling dongle’ we mentioned earlier, but this is the first time it's been available on a stick. This is also the first Amazon streamer to offer HDR support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, as well as for HLG, the broadcast HDR standard, putting it one step ahead of its rivals.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K also sports a new 1.7GHz quad-core processor, which Amazon says makes it more than 80% more powerful than the standard Fire TV Stick. It’s designed for speedy performance and that’s certainly what you get. You can zip around the on-screen interface at speed and it’s also very quick to respond to commands.

The other big attraction for the new stick is that it comes with the latest version of the Alexa Voice Remote. This combines Bluetooth and IR technology with far field voice recognition so that you can control your TV, with Alexa’s help. You simply hold down the mic button on the remote and issue your command. It works well with Prime Video - with basics like “Pause” and “Play” and with search commands like “Find 4K movies”. If you say “Play The Man in the High Castle", it knows where you’re up to in the series and will fire up where you left off.

However, support for non-Amazon apps is still pretty limited. Say “Play House of Cards” and it’ll default back to series one, episode one on Netflix. And voice control on BBC iPlayer? Forget it. By the time you’ve tried and failed to get what you want on a third-party app with voice, it would’ve be quicker to kick it old school with your opposable thumbs and just use the remote's buttons.

Because it’s Alexa-powered, you can use the remote’s voice controls to do all the usual stuff like check the weather, start a timer, or control your smart home devices.