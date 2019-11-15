As you might expect, the Fire TV Cube is - well - a cube. Fact fans will tell you it’s actually a cuboid because it’s not equal on all sides, but hey, it aspires to be a cube and that's what counts.

From a design perspective, it’s fairly straightforward. Raised slightly off the ground to allow for ventilation, it has four glossy sides sides with the top section in a less fingerprint-y matte finish, a smart choice considering this is where the buttons are. And there are four buttons in total - two for volume, one to mute the mics and a physical Alexa button to summon her manually - though the idea is that you’ll never have to use them.

Instead of the ring on Echo products, the blue Alexa light appears along the Fire TV Cube’s front top edge when you say your chosen wake word. It will remain on while it carries out your request, and also light up in orange or red to tell you if something is wrong with your connection.

On the back there is an HDMI port (but a bit annoyingly, no HDMI cable in the box), a micro USB port, which can be used for connecting the included Ethernet adapter and an input for hooking up the also-included IR extender.

The latter you’ll need to use if you plan on putting your Fire TV into a closed TV cupboard, as it needs line of sight of you and your other equipment in order to work.

It also asks that you place it at least 30cm away from any speakers, to ensure it can hear your commands loud and clear over any background noise.

It should do pretty well on that from though, thanks to eight far-field microphones on the top of the box. And should you have any issues, the Alexa remote is bundled with this generation of Fire TV Cube (it wasn’t previously), so you can speak into the remote instead.

There’s also that all-new hexacore processor and extra RAM under the hood promising twice the amount of power. This gives the Fire TV Cube the extra oomph to be able to process more commands locally, rather than sending them to the cloud. This means voice control should be faster, but also offer a more contextual Alexa experience.

As far as the Fire TV interface is concerned, it’s the same as you might have tried on any other Fire TV product, and is well laid out and easy to use. App selection is great too, with all four of the UK’s catch up services available, plus Netflix, the recently added Apple TV and of course, Prime Video.

As ever with a Fire TV product, you really need to be a Prime customer for it to make sense, as Amazon content is understandably placed front and centre.

While that used to feel limiting, with so much great stuff on Prime Video now, not to mention the benefits of the wider Prime package, it’s a very different story. Plus Amazon isn’t quite so jumpy in its promotion of competitor content, which helps its cause too.

In fact, if you have a Netflix account and are signed in, Fire TV will offer you suggested Netflix content on the homepage.