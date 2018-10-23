The thought of adding a camera into your home is a bit too Big Brother for some people, but laptops, tablets and phones all have them, and, in theory, the Show is the ideal device for making video calls.

In reality, that’s not quite the case. It can only make calls to other camera-equipped Echo devices, or to anybody with the Alexa app installed on their phone. There just aren’t that many of the former, and while the latter works well enough, it’s just not as convenient as using Skype, FaceTime or Google. Skype support is on the way, which will certainly help, but chances of the other two arriving seem slim to none.

If you’d like to own an Echo Show but want the peace of mind to walk around in your pants, you can deactivate the camera from the settings menu (or you can just stick a blob of Blu Tack over the top). Because of its Kindle Fire-esque familiarity, you might expect to find a home screen on the Show that’s littered with apps, but this is an Echo device, so most interactions are handled entirely by voice.

All the classics are present and correct: weather, timers, news headlines, the ability to ask how old Craig Doyle is, that kind of stuff. Voice recognition and returned responses are still impressive, although you quickly get a sense of what Alexa can and can’t do. There are occasional gaffs, too. When asked what time England’s Nations League game started one evening, Alexa responded with the time of a cricket match due to happen two days later.

That’s not the biggest mix-up but surely the timing of the question should’ve made it obvious which sport was being referred to. Of course, the addition of the screen means you now get an added visual element to her responses, which sometimes shows extra information that her spoken responses don’t include. It can also be handy if you’re not quite paying attention when she answers, but it’s by no means a game-changer.

When not actively in use the Show’s screen will show the time and outside temperature while scrolling through news headlines and, if you connect your calendar, upcoming appointments. It also makes it even harder to escape from news about the royal family. That’s not the only problem with it either. There’s also an almost constant feed of suggested things to try, which makes it feel a little naggy in a way that less conspicuous, screen-less Echo products don’t.

Dragging down from the top of the screen brings does reveal a menu of icons but it’s limited to your alarms, connected lights, plugs and switches, and routines, which are ways of activating multiple actions with a single custom command. You have to set these up through the app, which can be slow and hard to navigate, but having a hub that shows all your kit in one place could be handy if you’ve got a lot to keep track of, even if it doesn’t actually show you whether your lights are on or off. You’ll have to use good old-fashioned eyeballs for that.

If you’ve got one of those fancy video doorbells, the Show’s screen also means you can use it to see who’s outside, although we weren’t able to test that particular feature. You also get the choice of two full web browsers: Amazon’s own Silk or Firefox. You can use them to browse the internet like you would on a tablet, but neither are particularly enjoyable to use. It feels a bit like a workaround for when Alexa can’t fulfill a request rather than something you’d want to use regularly.