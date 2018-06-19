Nest Hello vs. Ring Video Doorbell 2: Which is best?

Both of these doorbells are, of course, built to record video of your entrance area and help you keep tabs on who's coming to your door – and what they're up to. That can be helpful if you're having packages nabbed, or if unwanted visitors keep appearing. And it might be a helpful deterrent in both cases, just having a camera in sight.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 begins recording when someone presses the doorbell, or optionally, when it senses motion in front of the device – and you'll get an instant alert on your phone, letting you pop into the Ring app to see what's happening and chat with whoever's outside.

You can tweak the motion-sensing zones from within the app, in case you're getting too many false alerts, although you may just have to deal with those if you have a shared walkway or live in a busy area with a lot of pedestrians or activity out front. The Ring 2 also lets you tune into a live view, in case you're expecting someone or something… or need a bit of entertainment.

Nest's doorbell essentially starts with that same feature set but then goes deeper. It records constantly if you have a Nest Aware subscription, meaning you can dig back into the footage in case something happens that you didn't get an alert for.

Beyond that, Nest Hello can also tell people apart from cats and dogs (and other creatures), plus with a Nest Aware subscription, it can also recognise people's faces. Whether that's friends, family, a roommate, or a trusted delivery carrier, you can get smart notifications and relax knowing that there's no funny business happening out front.

Better yet, while the Nest Hello and Ring 2 both let you carry on a live conversation with whoever's outside, the Nest brings the added bonus of pre-recorded canned responses – meaning you can just tap to tell the postman to leave the package, rather than psyching yourself up for potential mind-numbing small talk.

Verdict: Nest Hello