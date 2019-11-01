The outgoing Echo 2nd Generation was a great-value smart speaker, right until it came to playing music. It sounded even cheaper than it was.

That fairly fundamental shortcoming has been thoroughly addressed in the 3rd Generation version, though. As explained, this speaker is basically a Zigbee-less Echo Plus - and, as a consequence, it’s a fuller, more detailed and altogether more convincing listen than the speaker it replaces.

Of course, that price has to be kept uppermost in the listener’s mind. In absolute terms the Echo 3’s bass sounds remote from the rest of the frequency information, and its treble response doesn’t need much in the way of volume to become a bit spiky. Just remember this speaker costs less than £90, though, and these foibles are far easier to forgive.

Echo 3 certainly has scale on its side. Biznes Cat’s They’re Wrong summons worthwhile punch, and happily motors forwards at a pace. This is a spacious recording, and the Amazon makes sure every element exists on its own, with none of the unpleasant congestion that less capable entry-level speakers can suffer from. Wind the volume up and the Echo 3 stays fairly controlled - certainly the bass simply hits harder. Volume is the enemy of the Amazon’s treble response, though, unless you like your percussive instruments to sound like they’re made from tinfoil.

There’s a tiny suggestion of edginess to the Amazon’s midrange, too - certainly you’ve heard Gregory Isaacs’ 'Night Nurse' sound smoother. But the Echo 3 isn’t tripped up by the languid lovers rock tempo, it controls the ample low frequencies well and it escapes the confines of its own cabinet convincingly.

Tonally the Echo 3 is skewed towards the bass, as is only sensible - it’s the easiest way to make a speaker sound lively and exciting. But it’s not a slave to low frequencies, and is capable of dredging real midrange emotion out of Erland Cooper’s 'Maalie'. It delivers the strings-and-piano instrumental with a surprising amount of finesse and eloquence.

There are some wireless speakers at this sort of money that are better balanced, and that are less edgy at volume - certainly Ultimate Ears has a couple that will interest you. But no one except Amazon can combine very acceptable sound quality with extensive voice control possibilities while getting you out of the shop less than £100 lighter.