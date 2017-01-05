This Vive Tracker turns anything into a VR peripheral

I’m a bit worried about the HTC Vive. Can it get any more amazing than it is already?
This is our Gadget of the Year 2016 you’re talking about. The best virtual reality headset you can buy. Of course it can. How about a world of new peripherals for interacting with the digital ether?
Wait. You mean Time Crisis or Guitar Hero in VR?
Hell yes we do. Or at least that’s what the new Vive Tracker promises. Developers just have to make the games and peripherals for it.
Time Crisis! In VR!
That’s right, and please stop shouting. Slap this 10cm long puck onto a real-world object and - via the wireless magic of Bluetooth - it’ll be transported into virtual reality. So far we’ve seen it work with a gun, a pair of gloves, and even a fire hose. The only limits are humanity’s imagination, a six-hour battery life, and your bank balance.
Sounds incredible. I want it now.
You’ll have to wait for a couple of months yet. The Vive Tracker is due out in Q2 of this year with prices yet to be confirmed. In the meantime, you can waste your days away drooling over the Vive Deluxe Audio Strap as well.
Finally! In-built on-ear headphones for the Vive.
We know, the only thing that Oculus Rift really had over HTC’s headset. So now you don’t have to faff around with your own buds when you wanna dip back into The Labs. Plus, they also come with some extra padding and a dial to adjust its positioning. Bet they’re expensive though. Most likely, but you won’t find out for a while yet. The Vive Deluxe Audio Strap is also due out in Q2 2017.
Great. The only I need now is for Vive to go wireless.
Oh yeah! We almost forgot to mention that TPCast wireless kit from China last year is coming to the rest of the world in - you guessed it - Q2 2017. Global preorders for the 6,000mAh edition with 90 minutes of battery life will cost US$249 (about £200).
An XL battery promising a much, much more appealing five hours of life will come sometime later.
I shouldn’t have worried about the Vive, should I?
No. That was very silly of you.