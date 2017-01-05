This Vive Tracker turns anything into a VR peripheral

I’m a bit worried about the HTC Vive. Can it get any more amazing than it is already?

This is our Gadget of the Year 2016 you’re talking about. The best virtual reality headset you can buy. Of course it can. How about a world of new peripherals for interacting with the digital ether?

Wait. You mean Time Crisis or Guitar Hero in VR?

Hell yes we do. Or at least that’s what the new Vive Tracker promises. Developers just have to make the games and peripherals for it.

Time Crisis! In VR!

That’s right, and please stop shouting. Slap this 10cm long puck onto a real-world object and - via the wireless magic of Bluetooth - it’ll be transported into virtual reality. So far we’ve seen it work with a gun, a pair of gloves, and even a fire hose. The only limits are humanity’s imagination, a six-hour battery life, and your bank balance.