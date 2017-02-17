TomTom’s latest wearable won’t tell you how fat you are

I thought these fitness trackers were all about chivvying you into fat-busting action?

They are, but in the name of self-confidence and pound-saving TomTom has ditched the body fat measurer that we saw on its Touch Cardio + Body Composition tracker, in favour of the more traditional activity tech. Think step tracking, sleep sensing and the rest.

So it’ll still tell me off for being unfit?

Of course it will. Fire up the TomTom Sports app (available for iOS and Android) and you’ll get the full run-down of your (in)activity - just without the specifics of your fat percentages. That means activity trends and comparisons of your movements over time, as well as the usual movement data to delve into.