Roome’s portable lamp is out to eradicate stubbed toes

I don’t have to get up in the night.

Ah, what you mean is you don’t remember getting up in the night. But you probably do, with much stubbage of toe, knocking over of bike and general noisy drama. All out of some misplaced desire not to wake anyone up by turning on the light. It’s a flawed system, easily solved.

With a light?

You got it. Sensor lights aren’t a new idea, but this Roome Mini Plus (from US$39, indiegogo.com) has the added benefit of looking nice. Motion sensors will spot your nocturnal activation and bring it to life, and it’ll turn itself off again once you’ve fallen asleep. There’s an app to fine-tune the parameters, and Roome says it will learn your habits.