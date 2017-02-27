Opinion: The 3310 won't save Nokia

That’s all well and good, and I understand it, but nostalgia can only get you so far. Having used the new Nokia 3310 today, I couldn’t wait to get back to my iPhone 7.

It’s like a classic car - I can say I miss their purist aesthetic all I like, but put me in one and after 30 mins I’d be missing the air conditioning, bemoaning the fuel economy and getting lost because of the lack of sat-nav.

After that, all Nokia seems to be left with here is a range of average, unappealing and unmemorable mid-range Android phones in the form of the Nokia 3, 5 and 6. Sure, they look nice, they’re relatively cheap and they run the latest version of Android. But there are tens of nice looking, cheap Android phones available already, with more coming down the line.

What I REALLY want from Nokia, and what I personally remember them best for, were their premium phones. It started in The Matrix with the Nokia 8110 - and it’s safe to say that even now I’ve never wanted a phone more than I wanted Neo’s back in 1999.

I finally got to own a Nokia slide phone in the form of the 8800 in 2005, complete with its premium ball-bearings supposedly used in high-performance cars. It was a beautiful phone - let’s just not talk about the time I took it to the beach and got sand into that beautifully smooth sliding mechanism.