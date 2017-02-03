Line-us is a robot arm that’ll doodle just like you

If I wanted to watch my own drawing technique I’d just film my fingers.

Gosh, someone’s cynical today. In any case, the cool bit comes when you send your digital drawing to a pal who’s also got a Line-us. It’ll draw out your doodle right in front of their eyes, exactly how you did it - like a personal art demonstration.

In fact, connect your Line-us to the net and it’ll start talking to a whole community of machines. You can save your drawings, too, for later recreation, or get creative with paints and other media.

Paints? How will it know which colours to dip into?

You’ll have to get smart, positioning little pots within the its plain of operation - but, because the Line-us copies your order of action, you can go from paint to page and back again to create a doodle of technicolour brilliance.

If you’re feeling really smart, you can even get the Line-us to play nice with the likes of the Raspberry Pi and Scratch, for some properly creative coding.

This is all well and good, but can I stick it to my fridge?

You can: when it ships - which is estimated to be July, now that the Line-us has met its Kickstarter goal - it’ll come with a small metal plate for keeping it sturdy, which means you’ll be able to mount it anywhere you fancy, including the fridge.

It’s powered by USB and can write on pretty much anything that’s flat, so it’s portable, too.