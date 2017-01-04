LG's new flagship TV is so thin it's barely there

Remember when TVs used to be boxy things that barely fit on a table? Well LG's new flagship TV W might as well be from a different universe let alone a different era.

Yep, the 77W7 is one skinny son of a gun, so much so that LG has dubbed it “the world’s first Wallpaper TV”.

To be honest, when you invent the category yourself you can call a telly anything you like, so we don’t put too much stock in that – but it is exceedingly svelte for its 77in screen size: a mere 2.67mm. In fact, it’s so skinny that it doesn’t even use a traditional screw-based wall mount, but fixes to your wall via magnets.

But that's not all... Because if there’s one thing we can always count on CES for, it’s a shedload of new TV launches, and LG is packing in more pixel-packed flatties than most of its rivals. Here are the highlights of the range, starting with the aforementioned 77W7.