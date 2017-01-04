Lego Boost brings tablet tech to your brick creations

What’s this, iTechnic?

Not quite - but there’s plenty of tech involved. Lego’s seen the future of brick-based play and it’s all about getting your tech involved. Think: Bluetooth blocks, encoded motors, buttons and more, all of which can be used by kids (and adults) to craft seriously clever creations, controlled through a tablet.

I’ve seen coding toys before, though – what makes this Danish stuff so special?

For one thing, it’s easily the most modular plaything we’ve seen. Sure, products such as Osmo and Lego’s own Mindstorms kit might introduce the idea of coding, but Boost's Creative Toolbox lets builders make a full five models, before tinkering with inputs to their heart’s content. What’s more, the app uses straightforward icons for coding - so you can put down that HTML5 beginner's book.