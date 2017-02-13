Google Pixel 2: Everything we know so far

>>> It should be waterproof

The iPhone 7 and Samsung's Galaxy S7 both embraced waterproofing, which is quickly becoming the standard for pricier flagships, but the Google Pixel opted not to implement it in the first model. Luckily, sources say that water and dust resistance are likely to be included with the Pixel 2.

>>> The camera may improve

The Pixel and Pixel XL already have one of the absolute best smartphone cameras on the market today, but unsurprisingly, Google plans to keep pushing the tech for the next round. A report claims that we won't see a big megapixel bump (from 12.3MP), but that the Pixel 2 should have even better low-light performance and other feature enhancements.

>>> It might cost more money

This one's a surprise, given the already-high price of the Pixel and some missing perks compared to other Android flagships, but 9to5Google says that Google expects the Pixel 2 to cost "at least" US$50 more than the original phone at launch (US$649 in the States). We had better see some significant feature additions to justify that jump.

>>> Snapdragon-powered

Google went with the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 for the first Pixel, and it sounds like that trend may continue for the next one. A processor in the Snapdragon 830 line is expected, perhaps the powerful Snapdragon 835, although a report claims that Google has also tested out Intel chips, as well as custom chipsets.