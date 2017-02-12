BlackBerry Mercury: Everything we know so far

BlackBerry was famously blindsided by the industry's move to touch devices, but following a few rough years and some missteps, the company finally seems to be finding its mojo – thanks to Android.

The BlackBerry Priv was largely excellent, but the high price kept it out of reach for most. The touchscreen-only DTEK50 and DTEK60 weren't quite as inspiring, but the upcoming Mercury could finally execute on the Priv's promise for a much larger audience.

It's a slim, Android Nougat-powered device with a full QWERTY keyboard and what seem to be slightly more modest specs, which should keep the price more approachable. And it's the last device that BlackBerry ever designed in-house. We'll surely pour one out for the old legend here, but will the masses embrace Mercury? Here's what we know so far.