The DualShock 4 might be the most streamlined Sony joypad in history… but it isn’t perfect.

Those twin sticks are impeccable for first person shooters, but you can’t keep your thumbs on them and hit the D-Pad or face buttons at the same time. Not great when you’re only one frag away from topping the online leaderboard.

Until now, you had to splash out on a custom controller if you wanted to stay one step ahead, but now there’s an official alternative - kind of.

The Revolution Pro might have been given the nod by Sony, but it’s actually the first PS4 controller from relatively new-to-the-scene Nacon. It’s not the only “pro” pad on the scene, either. And seeing how the other comes from gaming mega-brand Razer, it’s got to work hard to impress.

So, does it manage to make a good impression?